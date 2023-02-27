A rendering of the new ambulatory building at Grant Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo/OhioHealth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grant Medical Center is beginning construction this summer on a $400 million transformation.

OhioHealth announced the expansion on Monday, which would include a new ambulatory building and an emergency pavilion set for opening in 2028. The new structures would increase Grant Medical Center’s size by 310,000 square feet and create hundreds of new jobs over the next decade.

“This commitment will establish the medical campus our city needs as it continues to grow,” said Michael Lawson, president of Grant.

A rendering of the new ambulatory building at Grant Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo/OhioHealth)

A rendering of the new emergency pavilion at Grant Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo/OhioHealth)

The new 40,000-square-foot ambulatory facility on Grant Avenue and State Street will offer expanded primary care services with two floors of outpatient care and a five-story parking garage. Grant Family Medicine, the Transitions of Care Clinic and the food pantry will be housed in the facility.

Sprawling 270,000 square feet along Town Street, the new seven-story emergency pavilion will increase Grant’s trauma bays from three to five, add 160 private beds and include underground patient parking.

Construction is set to begin in mid-2023 and is expected to be completed in mid-2028. The investment also includes enhancements to the overall campus, including enhancing greenspaces and hardscapes for walkability.

The transformation follows a $23 million expansion to Grant’s Cancer Care program, opening in the fall of 2023, with increased access to advanced cancer care services.