COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Newborns at Grant Medical Center received a special surprise this week to commemorate the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s 150th birthday.

Each patient was given a gift bag from the library with onesies, books and games. Around 50 newborns received the gift, each born in the last few days.

“I think it’s wonderful. The birth experience is a whole picture of everything that’s

happened so they will remember this for sure,” said Jessica Reeves, the Administrative Nurse Manager Postpartum Unit at Grant Medical Center. “A lot of them have been taking pictures with the babies in their onesies already.”

NBC4’s Anna Hoffman spoke with a mother who gave birth to her baby boy on Wednesday. She said she is a big reader and loves to use the Columbus metropolitan libraries. She said she can’t think of a better surprise than this for “her” future reader.