COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury declined to indict two officers on homicide charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of Andrew Teague, the Franklin County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Severance and Columbus Division of Police Officer John Kifer faced homicide charges after fatally shooting Teague, 43, on March 5, 2021.

Teague, who had an outstanding warrant for felonious assault, led officers on a high-speed pursuit going the wrong way on I-270 before crashing into multiple vehicles. He then climbed out of his car and fired shots at officers before Severance and Kifer returned fire, killing Teague, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The case was sent to a grand jury in July 2021.