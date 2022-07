COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of people sang along to this week’s Picnic with the Pops concert featuring the Columbus Symphony.

This week’s show was performed by Grammy-winner Christopher Cross, playing some of his biggest soft rock hits like “Sailing,” “Ride Like The Wind,” and “Alright.”

There are only two Picnic with the Pops events left this season. For more information, click here.