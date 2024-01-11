COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine made his first in-person response one day after the Ohio House voted to override his veto on House Bill 68.

“I think that it is a mistake,” DeWine said.

House Bill 68 bans gender-transition surgeries, puberty blockers and hormones for minors and bans transgender athletes from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.

“I think candidly from talking to some legislators this weekend, a lot of their vote [to override my veto] has to do with the sports issue,” DeWine said. “That was not the reason I vetoed the bill.”

The governor still stood firm in his stance against the bill, despite signing an emergency executive order to ban gender-transition surgeries for minors at hospitals or surgical ambulatory centers last Friday. On Thursday, he signed another executive order to close a potential loophole that bans a special procedure or surgery from happening in an office setting when that procedure is banned, by law, at hospitals.

Despite signing these orders, DeWine said he worries about the implications of the government being involved in these medical decisions.

“The parent of a child should be making this very, very difficult, sometimes gut-wrenching decision and not the state of Ohio,” DeWine said.

Medical professionals, like Dr. Christopher Bolling of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said he “absolutely” thinks banning gender-transition surgeries for minors is appropriate.

“We don’t think that’s appropriate, under age 18, for kids to be having surgery for gender dysphoria,” he said.

But Bolling said he worries about how far legislation like House Bill 68 could go.

“The legislators are deciding how care should be provided for some very complicated patients, not very many of them, but they’re singling out a small group of patients,” Bolling said. “We are very worried that this is step one in the state legislators deciding what is appropriate medical care.”

Bolling said the wording in the bill is vague and worries physicians won’t know what will and won’t be legal. He said he worries that if this bill is enacted, it will be the end of the discussion from state lawmakers.

“They have left Ohio kids and Ohio families and Ohio physicians to deal with the aftermath of their actions,” Bolling said. “They’re not the ones who are going to be dealing with the aftermath of inadequately treated gender dysphoria.”

Bolling said navigating gender-dysphoria can be a scary and confusing process for families. But he said treatments are reliable.

“We’re talking about treatment that is the standard of care as recommended by every major medical organization in this country,” he said.

DeWine said one of the most important things to him is the mental health counseling that leads up to making gender-transition decisions.

“That mental health counseling is the most important aspect of this, and that mental health counseling needs to take place really before any decision is made,” DeWine said. “Whether it is being made by an 18-year-old or 17-year-old.”

But Bolling said he thinks the confusion about the law is going to become a larger issue for the workforce.

“What’s going to happen is you will find clinics around the state closing down, you’ll find people not wanting to practice here because of laws like this,” Bolling said.

“We’re a state that we welcome people to come here, and we hope people stay here and so again, this is the kind of culture we need to establish in the state,” DeWine said. “I cannot do anything about what the legislature’s position is.”

DeWine is one of few elected Republicans in the state that took a stance against House Bill 68. DeWine said despite that, he does not see a disconnect between himself and the other members of his party.

“We are very closely aligned, they’re aligned with me, as far as education, early childhood education, early childhood development, mental health, the science of reading,” he said. “In these big areas that are going to impact people’s lives, as well as economic development, we’ve been aligned very, very closely.”

The senate plans to convene in less than two weeks to finish taking their vote on the override. If they are successful in their vote, which they say they have the numbers for, the bill will become law 90 days later.