COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Signs of spring are everywhere across Columbus, and so is the burden of allergy season.

“You can’t fight spring,” Tucker Taylor, a Columbus resident with allergies, said.

Every year, Taylor said his allergy symptoms seem to grow worse.

“For the folks that are having a bad year, it does seem like the worst year ever sometimes,” Dr. Robert Stone, a physician at Central Ohio Primary Care, said.

Central Ohio Primary Care witnesses an influx of patients with allergies when spring comes around, Stone said. But the length of allergy season, he said, seems to be growing.

“We see quite a bit in the fall and sometimes even other seasons as well, but spring is definitely the time when the pollen is at their highest,” Stone said.

A warmer climate and rising levels of carbon dioxide are large contributors to lengthier pollen seasons and higher pollen counts, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

With COVID-19 cases also on the rise, Stone said it may help to wear your mask out in public again.

“Masking actually can really help with allergies, too — especially the N-95 masks,” Stone said. “They can help to eliminate pollens, so you don’t breathe the pollens in as much.”

Allergy-ridden Ohioans like Taylor said Stone’s advice to mask up is something he is already considering.

“That was one good thing about COVID is that when I was wearing the mask seriously, I did not have any allergy issues,” Taylor said.

If you find yourself experiencing symptoms like fever, muscle aches, and loss of taste and smell, those are signs of COVID-19 — not allergies. Ohioans noticing COVID-19 symptoms should take a test and contact a doctor.