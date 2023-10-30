COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North diner that closed in January after more than 75 years of service, is reopening this fall under new ownership.

The ’50s-themed diner at 1144 N. High St. is welcoming guests for a soft opening the week of Nov. 13, owner and restaurateur Jacob Gaus confirmed to NBC4. Gaus, founder of Double Take Bar and Grill and CJ’s SoulFood, took ownership of Goody’s from restaurant group One Hospitality earlier this fall.

TJ Valentino, One Hospitality director of marketing, said at the time of Goody Boy’s January closure the company was, “exploring ideas for a new, fresh concept to keep the Short North neighborhood special.” The group, owner of Short North restaurants Forno, Standard Hall, Standard Live and Pint House, declined to comment on Goody Boy’s ownership transfer.

Known for its vintage neon sign and American comfort food, the diner’s January closure was announced nearly a year after briefly shuttering its doors in the beginning of 2022 for renovations. It is unclear what prompted Goody Boy to close.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will return to its original name, Michael’s Goody Boy, when it reopens next month. The name is an ode to the diner’s first owner, Michael Pappas, who launched Goody Boy’s in 1947. Its ownership changed hands when One Hospitality, formerly called Corso Ventures, bought the diner in 2019.