Goodguys Car Show returns to Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A favorite summertime tradition returns to Columbus this weekend.

More than 6,000 hot rods, customs, and classics are at the Ohio State Fairgrounds for the 23rd annual Goodguys Car Show.

It’s one of the first major in-person events returning to central Ohio since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event attracts visitors from at least 40 states. Car fans can see all types of favorites, enjoy food vendors, and buy accessories for their own vehicles.

There is also fun for the kids, with clowns and caricatures.

Organizers said their ultimate goal is to bring some joy after spending months locked up inside.

“We’re really excited for everyone to get back, feel normal, and we’re expecting over 6,000 cars, trucks, you name it,” said event marketing manager Stephanie Schoennagel.

The event at the Ohio Expo Center will wrap up Sunday, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m.

