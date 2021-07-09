GoodGuys Car Show brings one of the first in-person events back to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One of the first major events to return to Central Ohio in the era of COVID-19 is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Columbus over the weekend. The GoodGuys Car Show is back at the Ohio Expo Center from July 9-12.

“Last year was definitely hard. I think it was hard for everyone, everyone can kind of relate to that. Especially kicking off 2021… we didn’t really know where the year would take us,” said Stephanie Schoennagel, the marketing manager for the event.

The cross-country traveling car show will have a full schedule this summer. In Columbus, Schoennagel said more than 6,000 people from at least 40 states were registered to show their vehicles.

“I expect this year, they’ll probably have a pretty good crowd,” said Ralph Shillingburg.

The Pickerington resident was wiping the mist from his ‘35 Chevy 3 Window Coupe Friday morning.

“We come every year to this. A bunch of us come together and have a good time, see what’s new,” he said.

The car show has turned into an annual tradition for many visitors.

“I like the cars. I’ve liked them all my life. And there’s a lot of them here,” said Steve McBride.

Charlie Brenot added, “It’s nice to be back and seeing cars again.”

The cars, all pre-dating 1987, paraded onto the Ohio State Fairgrounds through one of the main gates Friday. Some spectators say the experience transports them back in time to the era of muscle cars and running boards. Others said it felt like the era before COVID-19.

“It feels like it used to,” Brenot said.

Schoennagel explained many of the returning guests have become a community over the years.

“It’s a really great reunion for people. Some of these people, you don’t see each other all year long, and so coming here to Columbus is where you get to kind of meet back up and chat and talk about cars. It’s what brings everyone back together,” she said.

GoodGuys Car Show – July 9-11, 2021

Ohio Expo Center

717 E 17th Ave., Columbus, OH 43211

Friday, July 9 – 8:00am to 5:00pm

Saturday, July 10 – 8:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday, July 11 – 8:00am to 3:00pm

Find details here: https://www.good-guys.com/ggn-spectator