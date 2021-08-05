Golf outing to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio golfers have the opportunity to hit the links on a challenging course, and help Ohio families fight Alzheimer’s at the same time.

A shotgun-start, four-person scramble is being put together by Greg Murray and his wife Julie. Greg is well-known as the voice of the Blue Jackets.

They’re calling this golf outing “Voices Fore Alzheimer’s”, with good reason.

“The plan is to have as many people out as we can to raise as much awareness for the central Ohio Alzheimer’s association as we possibly can,” said Greg Murray. The Murrays are raising money in memory of Julie’s mother.

“She was everything she was just the center of our family and loved family her grandkids her daughters and we want to honor her and I am very proud of Greg for stepping in and really taking this by the horns,” said Julie. Her mother had Alzheimer’s, then at the age of 68, her mother, Nancy Dowling started showing symptoms herself.

Nancy fought Alzheimer’s for eight years, but the Murrays are keeping her memory alive.

Click here to register.