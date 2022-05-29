COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special Gold Star family candlelight vigil was held at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum Sunday.

Family members who have lost a loved one in service to our country gathered to remember and honor their veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Families walked in a procession down the ramp from the rooftop sanctuary at the museum and continued to process through Memorial Grove to the Battlefield Cross Monument.

Some Gold Star family members offered touching words before placing a flower in remembrance of their loved one.

