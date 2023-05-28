COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Memorial Day is a special day for all Americans, but especially those who have lost a loved one who gave their lives while serving.

On Sunday night, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum will host a Gold Star family candlelight vigil.

“Memorial Day is a really special day and really special weekend to our family,” said Jennifer Ballou, deputy chief of staff for the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

Sunday’s vigil is a very intimate event where families can take the time to honor their loved ones.

The vigil starts on the roof of the museum with a processional down to Memorial Grove, being led by a bagpiper and drummer. Some of the speakers include a retired general and a Gold Star child who is now an adult.

Ballou, who is a Gold Star spouse, said she is proud to be part of the ceremony in Columbus.

“I think it’s really important to never forget and so, of course, families of the fallen, we never forget,” Ballou said. “But to have somewhere to come and continue to heal and feel supported in your own city at a national museum is really, really special.”

There will also be several events at the museum throughout Memorial Day on Monday.