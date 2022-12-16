COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will soon be home to an esports stadium.

Professional esports stadium company Glytch announced Thursday that it will build its second North American stadium and broadcasting studio in Ohio’s capital city. The 100,000-square-foot stadium will be one of 32 throughout the U.S. and Canada that the company hopes to build in the next seven years, with each being the official home of a professional esports team.

“Ohio has a booming esports fan base and we are proud to be serving the Buckeye State with a true, professional esports stadium,” Michael Williams, chief visionary officer for Glytch, said in a press release. “We firmly believe this is the next step in esports.”

The announcement comes as esports rises in popularity in Ohio. In February 2020, Microsoft tapped a Columbus-based esports company to manage “global esports efforts” for its Halo Infinite game. Budding interest has led to the opening of several gaming centers in the central Ohio region, including the Belong Gaming Arena at Polaris.

Esports appeals to more than just Ohio spectators, too. Several Ohio colleges and universities have esports programs, including Ohio University, Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati.

Glytch’s other stadium is in Los Angeles. According to the release, each venue will also serve as a space for concerts, comedy shows and other community events.

Glytch is developing the Columbus stadium in partnership with the Buckeye Group, Populous and Scenario. The company hopes to break ground in 2023 and open the venue in 2024-2025.