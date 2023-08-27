COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From now until Sept. 12, you can donate instruments for central Ohio students across 12 locations throughout Columbus.

The Gift of Music drive is being held by Music Columbus. The annual event started five years ago and has given instruments to Columbus area schools, afterschool programs, and the Ronald McDonald House.

The largest drop-off location is Music Go Round on Bethel Road. Owner Kevin Johnson said the drive has become part of the company’s purpose.

“When you put an instrument in the hands of a 7 to 8-year-old and they make a sound and it might not even be a pretty sound, but they make a sound and they get that sense of, ‘I can do this,’ it just empowers me,” Johnson said.

Along with instruments, people can donate amplifiers, sheet music, music stands, and anything that could prove useful to a young musician.

For more information on how to donate, click here.