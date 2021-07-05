Girls, 11 and 13, missing since Sunday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are asking for information about two girls mossing since 9 p.m. Sunday.

Aniya R. Washington, 11, and La’Sean D. Washington, 13, were last seen at their home near S. Ohio Avenue and E. Livingston Ave. around 9 p.m. on July 4.

Police consider them high-risk runaways.

Aniya stands 4’8″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top.

La’Sean stands 5’0″ and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.