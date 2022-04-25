COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 13-year-old girl is recovering Monday night after getting trapped in a storm drain after severe thunderstorms rolled through Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, EMS personnel responded to Glen Echo Creek between Cliffside Drive and Parkview Drive North for a call of two girls being in the water.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found one of the girls trapped in a storm drain. An EMS supervisor, wearing personal floatation gear, was able to safely rescue the girl.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other girl was not taken to the hospital.