COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for community help in finding an eight-year-old girl that has been missing since Saturday night from the east side.

According to a notice from police early Sunday morning, Zi’Miracle Hollingsworth was last seen near the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hollingsworth is 4’11” and is described as having long braids in her hair with beads pulled back in a pony tail.

Anyone with information on Hollingsworth’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-2358.

Missing Child Poster (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)