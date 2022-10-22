COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after a bullet hit her in the back after a shooting in north Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus police.

CPD state officers went to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the middle of her back. Police say it was a minor graze and that the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The teen told authorities she in a parking lot with a friend when they heard several gunshots go off, prompting them to run. She said she felt one of the bullets hit her back and did not see who fired the gunshots, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.