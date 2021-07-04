Girl, 16, critical after scooter struck in hit-skip crash in east Columbus

A surveillance photo of the vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-skip crash on the east side of Columbus Friday, July 2, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl remains in critical life-threatening condition after the scooter she was riding was struck in a hit-skip crash Friday evening.

According to Columbus Police, at approximately 11:27 p.m., the girl was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of East Main Street and Carpenter Street on the east side of the city.

An unidentified vehicle was traveling east on East Main Street near the same intersection. Police said the vehicle crossed over into the opposite lane, passed two other vehicles, and crossed into the westbound curb lane, hitting the girl.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop at the scene or attempt to help the victim, police said.

The vehicle is described as a light gray 2-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro, with dark tinted windows, a loud exhaust, and a black hardtop. It was last seen driving east on East Main Street past Lilley Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-0216 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.