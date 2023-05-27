COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing on Thursday from the Linden section of the city.

Caniah Bingham was last seen on May 25 near Loretta Avenue.

Caniah is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes,

Caniah was last seen wearing a school uniform of khaki pants and a dark blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information on Caniah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.