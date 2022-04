COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Officers found the victim on the unit block of South Terrace Street.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.