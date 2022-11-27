COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road.

Police said an unknown suspect fired the gun into the apartment, hitting the girl.

The victim was treated for a minor injury at a local hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.