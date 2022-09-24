Police say Neriah Mitchell, 12, was last seen after school near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus police is looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Police say Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing a navy polo and pants with a sky blue hoodie that says “PINK” on it.

Mitchell is described as having long black and red braided hair and was walking east on Agler Road the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2358.

Missing person poster courtesy of the Columbus Division of Police