Giraffe calf born at the Columbus Zoo is doing well. (Photo credit: Columbus Zoo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Poking his head around the corner, this giraffe calf has been cautiously exploring his new home.

The calf, which has yet to be named, was born to Zuri on Aug. 31, and now weighs over 179 lbs., says a social media post by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

You might catch a glimpse of Zuri if you get to the zoo early. He’s available to see from 9:30 a.m. for no more than two hours, but his schedule changes with the weather.