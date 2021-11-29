COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The death of a man shot in Linden over the weekend marks the 180th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

The record number of homicides in a single year, which was 177, was broken last week.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said it’s up to residents to report any information they have about crimes in the city to the proper authorities.

“We know, based on data and information, it’s a very small number to folks that are committing the overwhelming majority of violent acts in our community, so if there’s information people have about folks that have committed violence in our neighborhoods, sharing with police; with Crime Stoppers, they can do it anonymously,” he said. “We need to bring these folks to justice, get them off our streets to help make our neighborhoods safer.”

To report any information on any crime in the city, contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).