COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will be holding his State of the City address Tuesday.

Ginther’s office says he is going to address violence in the city and neighborhood safety initiatives.

In 2021, the capital city saw more than 200 homicides, surpassing the 175 deaths in 2020 for the city’s record. In recent weeks, the city has requested to join a Department of Justice-led strike force against gun violence.

His office says he will also address health initiatives in the city, as well as its future economical growth and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of the City is scheduled to start at noon.