Giant Eagle to reinstate mask wearing for employees, encourage masks for customers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle is joining a growing list of retailers and other businesses requiring masks for employees in their stores.

On Monday, the grocery chain announced it would require all employees to wear a face mask, cloth face covering, or face shield starting Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The company is also “strongly requesting” all customers wear a face covering starting Friday, Aug. 6.

“We will have Team Members ready at each of our stores to provide a complimentary mask for any guest who does not have one when they visit with us,” Giant Eagle said in a press release.

The mask policy affects all Giant Eagle and GetGo stores.

Giant Eagle also said it is reviewing a potential vaccine requirement for all employees.

The grocery chain joins other retailers like Walmart and, Target in bringing back mask requirements as COVID-19 cases spike across the country due to the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy.