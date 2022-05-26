COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Giant Eagle announced its McCutchen and Stelzer, Britton Parkway and Powell locations will be converted to Market District. The three locations will remain open throughout the renovation.

Giant Eagle has also announced a new benefit to myPerks members: myPerks pricing. Members will have access to savings of up to 20% on more than a 1000 items throughout the store, including meat, dairy and produce. Items participating in myPerks pricing can be identified in store by a blue shelf tag displaying the lower price.

The company stated the savings will be available only to shoppers who have joined the myPerks program. Guests not currently enrolled in myPerks can join the program at any Giant Eagle or Market District register or online.

The latest addition to the myPerks program is in response to rising inflation and supply chain issues, Giant Eagle said in a release. The lower prices are intended to help shoppers manage expenses.

“The past two years have been challenging for our communities and we recognize that value has

become a necessity for our guests who are trying to maintain their budgets,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said in the release. “This understanding was at the core of the initial launch of myPerks and has now inspired myPerks pricing as we help ease the pressure of inflation while continuing to offer our guests the highest quality items for an excellent value.”