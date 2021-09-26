Giant Eagle returns to appointment-only system for COVID shots, including boosters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle pharmacies are once again offering appointment-only COVID-19 vaccines due to increased demand.

The move is meant to make the process quicker and easier now that Pfizer booster shots have been approved by the CDC, according to the grocery chain.

Anyone interested in receiving a Pfizer booster dose can register at GiantEagle.com/Response.

People eligible for the Pfizer booster include: