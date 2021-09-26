Giant Eagle returns to appointment-only system for COVID shots, including boosters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle pharmacies are once again offering appointment-only COVID-19 vaccines due to increased demand.

The move is meant to make the process quicker and easier now that Pfizer booster shots have been approved by the CDC, according to the grocery chain.

Anyone interested in receiving a Pfizer booster dose can register at GiantEagle.com/Response.

People eligible for the Pfizer booster include:

  • Residents of long-term care facilities.
  • Patients who are immunocompromised.
  • Patients 65+ years of age.
  • Patients 18-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.
  • Patients 18-64 years of age who are at high-risk of infection due to their occupations.

