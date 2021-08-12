Giant Eagle becomes first grocery chain to accept PayPal, Venmo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Giant Eagle has become the first grocery store chain to accept PayPal and Venmo, according to a statement.

The company made the announcement Thursday, saying that each of its 474 supermarket and GetGo locations will accept the digital forms of payment at its registers.

Giant Eagle partnered with payments company Blackhawk Network to enable the technology.

Blackhawk reports that 63 percent of consumers surveyed said they’re more likely to shop at a store that accepts digital payments.

According to Giant Eagle:

“Customers simply open either the PayPal or Venmo mobile app, click the ‘Scan’ button and select the ‘show to pay’ option. PayPal customers will be able to pay using stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance, or PayPal Credit. With Venmo QR Codes, customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card for eligible customers.”