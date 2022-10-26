COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the largest and scariest haunted experiences in Ohio, including the Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison, Carnage Haunted House and many more.

Fernando’s Funeral: Oct. 28-29

Join the Kelton House for a guided tour with stories of the generations of Keltons that once lived.

The Kelton House – 586 E. Town St. Details.

Field of Fright: Through Oct. 29

This haunted field comes alive at night, along with hayrides, paintball and more.

The Maze at Little Darby Creek – 8657 Axe Handle Rd. Details.

Haunted Hoochie: Through Oct. 29

A mixture of actors, animatronics and state of the art robotics burst at you as you make your way through old cabins, underground cellars, rooms on fire and more.

Dead Acres – 13861 Broad St. Sw. Details.

Haunted Woods at Shawnee Hills: Through Oct. 29

Explore the horrors in the woods of Shawnee Hills in this nearly mile-long trail.

6000 Harriott Dr. Details.

Jail of Terror: Through Oct. 29

The Licking County Historic Jail is home to the untimely deaths of at least three sheriffs and 19 inmates.

Licking County Historic Jail – 46 South 3rd St. Details.

Terror Maze: Through Oct. 29

This maze is the longest running haunt in the Miami Valley.

6988 Springfield-Jamestown Rd. Details.

The Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison: Through Oct. 30

Escape from Blood Prison touts being the only haunted experience in a real prison.

The Ohio State Reformatory – 100 Reformatory Rd. Details.

Fear Columbus: Through Oct. 31

With multiple attractions under one roof, Fear Columbus is one of the largest haunted houses in Ohio.

Fear Columbus – 2605 Northland Plaza Dr. Details.

Columbus Ghost Tours: Through Oct. 31

Choose from a variety of tours, including the Creepy Columbus Downtown Tour, the Night at Green Lawn Cemetery Tour and the Booze and Boos Downtown Walk Tour.

Locations vary. Details.

Uptown Westerville Ghost Story Tours: Through Oct. 31

Hear the haunted history of Uptown Westerville. Recommended parking at the Westerville Library and then make your way to Otterbein Cemetery to begin the tour.

Otterbein Cemetery –175 S. Knox St. Details.

Zombiezi Bay: Through Oct. 31

Explore four haunted horses, two scare zones, six rides and more.

Zoombezi Bay – 4850 Powell Rd. Details.

Carnage Haunted House: Through Nov. 5

This haunted attraction sprawls across 60,000 square feet.

Carnage Haunted House – 3770 Refugee Rd. Details.