COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From live shows and fall festivals to Grove City’s first Pride festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

National Coffee Day: Sept. 29

Chains and local shops will be celebrating National Coffee Day on Thursday with discounts and free cups all day. View the deals here.

Jurassic World Live: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

“Jurassic World” comes to life with more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs, operated by animatronics and performers.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. Times vary.

Grove City Pride: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Grove City is hosting its inaugural Pride festival this weekend, featuring a block party, drag brunch, and more.

Visit Grove City – 3995 Broadway. Details. Times vary.

Wheel of Fortune Live: Sept. 30

Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash prizes as “America’s game” comes to Columbus.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Conan Gray: Sept. 30

Conan Gray brings the “Superache” tour to Columbus.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Real Talk Comedy Tour: Sept. 30

Featuring a line-up of six comedians.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Oct. 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Scarlet Knights.

Ohio Stadium. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. 3:30 p.m.

Columbus Fall BrewFest: Oct. 1

Vendors from more than 50 breweries selling 150 beers.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Details. 3 to 6 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls: Oct. 1

The Columbus Crew will face off against the New York Red Bulls at Lower.com Field.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry: Oct. 1

Denzel Curry brings the “Melt My Eyez” tour to Columbus.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Through Oct. 29

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Through Oct. 30

Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats, and other fall favorites.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 30

This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

