COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Oktoberfest and the Renaissance Festival to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ first home game of the season, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Short North Stage at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

A concert-style benefit production, “Sondheim on Sondheim” will feature melodies and video projections of Sondheim himself, with a show party to follow.

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

Huntington Park at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday

The Clippers face the RailRiders in a six-game series.

Ohio Expo Center from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Dozens of vendors line the expo center with German favorites like brats, cream puffs and, of course, beer. Throughout the weekend, attendees can watch people compete in a variety of games like the stone throw and keg hold.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Oktoberfest)

Ohio Stadium at noon on Saturday

The Buckeyes face the Penguins in OSU’s first home game of the season. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Morgan and Hardin county fairs.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.