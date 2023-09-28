COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Wolf Ridge Brewing’s Wolfstock and Grove City’s Pride festival to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Town Center Park from 1 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday

Grove City is hosting its second annual Pride festival this weekend, celebrating the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community.

(Courtesy Photo/Pride in Grove City).

215 N. 4th Street from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday

The 10th-anniversary festival at Wolf’s Ridge features live entertainment, seasonal brews, food vendors and more.

(NBC4 Photo/Ben Orner)

Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Crew face the Philadelphia Union.

Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday

Join Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck, co-creators and stars of “Workaholics.”

Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.

Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

Pumpkin patches are open as the autumn air settles in central Ohio, welcoming guests for picking, hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.