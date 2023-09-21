COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the opening of Zombiezi Bay at the Columbus zoo and “Encanto” at the Palace Theatre to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, here are things to see and do this weekend.
Columbus Clippers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
Huntington Park, 6:35 p.m. Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Friday, 1:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- The Columbus Clippers face the Omaha Storm Chasers in a six-game series.
Zombiezi Bay
Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29
- Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.
Glass Pumpkin Festival
Jack Pine Studio, Friday through Sunday
- This outdoor art show features hundreds of blown glass pumpkins for sale, with live music and food.
‘Encanto:’ The Sing-Along Film Concert
Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- CAPA is presenting Disney Concerts’ “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” as part of a 45-city tour offering guests of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday
- The Buckeyes face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth game of the season. Watch the game on NBC4, and follow NBC4 Sports for updates.
Columbus Community Pride
Mayme Moore Park on Saturday
- The festival is led by Black, indigenous, queer and trans members of the community, and offers an alternative to mainstream Pride celebrations.
Columbus Coffee Festival
Ohio Village on Saturday and Sunday
- The festival provides a way to connect local coffee roasters with coffee fans from all over central Ohio and beyond.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.
- Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.
Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival
Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31
- Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.
Farmers markets in central Ohio
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
Top fall concerts, events and festivals
- This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.
Orchards open for apple picking in central Ohio
- Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.
County fairs in central Ohio
- County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Delaware County Fair.
