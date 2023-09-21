COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the opening of Zombiezi Bay at the Columbus zoo and “Encanto” at the Palace Theatre to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, here are things to see and do this weekend.

Huntington Park, 6:35 p.m. Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Friday, 1:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Columbus Clippers face the Omaha Storm Chasers in a six-game series.

Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Jack Pine Studio, Friday through Sunday

This outdoor art show features hundreds of blown glass pumpkins for sale, with live music and food.

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday

CAPA is presenting Disney Concerts’ “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” as part of a 45-city tour offering guests of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

(Courtesy Photo/Disney Concerts)

Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

The Buckeyes face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth game of the season. Watch the game on NBC4, and follow NBC4 Sports for updates.

Mayme Moore Park on Saturday

The festival is led by Black, indigenous, queer and trans members of the community, and offers an alternative to mainstream Pride celebrations.

Ohio Village on Saturday and Sunday

The festival provides a way to connect local coffee roasters with coffee fans from all over central Ohio and beyond.

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

