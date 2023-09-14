COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Serbian Festival and the Latino Heritage Month parade to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ second home game of the season, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday

Rieu, known around the world as the “King of the Waltz,” is performing in Columbus with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, the largest private orchestra in the world.

(Courtesy Photo/Marcel van Hoorn)

Town Center Park 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Returning for its 44th anniversary, Arts in the Alley features fine arts, crafts, photography, quilt and youth art shows and a parade that will march south on Broadway from Southwest Boulevard.

St. Stevan of Dechani Serbian Orthodox Church from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

The festival is home to dancing, activities, church tours and Serbian cuisine.

Ohio Stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday

The Buckeyes face the Hilltoppers in OSU’s second home game of the season. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.

Downtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

This lively event celebrates the diverse and dynamic contributions of the Latino community. Different local organizations that work to support and highlight the richness and diversity of the Latino community will march in the parade.

The parade route begins at Civic Center Dr. and Rich St., turns left on High St. towards Broad St., then turns left on Broad St. and ends at Broad St. between Marconi Blvd. and Civic Center Dr.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus City Council)

Freeman’s Farm on Saturday through Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

Ohio History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Activities include a dialogue on placemaking and identity; dance and music performances; art and craft activities; food samples and vendors; and a pop-up shopping experience of talented Latinx and Hispanic artisans hosted by El Mercadito Cositas Lindas.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio History Connection)

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers’ markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.

Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

County fair season continues this weekend in central Ohio with the Hocking and Delaware county fairs.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.