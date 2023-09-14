COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Serbian Festival and the Latino Heritage Month parade to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ second home game of the season, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Andre Rieu
Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday
- Rieu, known around the world as the “King of the Waltz,” is performing in Columbus with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, the largest private orchestra in the world.
Grove City Arts in the Alley
Town Center Park 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Returning for its 44th anniversary, Arts in the Alley features fine arts, crafts, photography, quilt and youth art shows and a parade that will march south on Broadway from Southwest Boulevard.
Serbian Festival
St. Stevan of Dechani Serbian Orthodox Church from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- The festival is home to dancing, activities, church tours and Serbian cuisine.
Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky
Ohio Stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday
- The Buckeyes face the Hilltoppers in OSU’s second home game of the season. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.
Latino Heritage Month Parade and Festival
Downtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday
- This lively event celebrates the diverse and dynamic contributions of the Latino community. Different local organizations that work to support and highlight the richness and diversity of the Latino community will march in the parade.
- The parade route begins at Civic Center Dr. and Rich St., turns left on High St. towards Broad St., then turns left on Broad St. and ends at Broad St. between Marconi Blvd. and Civic Center Dr.
Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival
Freeman’s Farm on Saturday through Oct. 31
- Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.
Celebrando — A Dialogue on Latinx and Hispanic Cultural Experiences
Ohio History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday
- Activities include a dialogue on placemaking and identity; dance and music performances; art and craft activities; food samples and vendors; and a pop-up shopping experience of talented Latinx and Hispanic artisans hosted by El Mercadito Cositas Lindas.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.
- Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.
