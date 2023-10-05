COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Ohio Theatre and the Columbus Italian Festival in downtown to the Columbus Zoo’s autumn festivities, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
Ohio Theatre Thursday through Sunday
- Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the 2017 Olivier Award-winning production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” follows a series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. This production features lyrics and music from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals.
Columbus Italian Festival
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday
- Festivalgoers will get an authentic taste of Italian culture, with handmade pastas, pastries, live entertainment, church tours and more.
Fantasia
Nationwide Arena at 8 p.m. on Friday
- Grammy Award-winning artist Fantasia is performing with special guest, Joe.
Boo at the Zoo
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.
All Hallow’s Eve
Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.
Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience
Palace Theatre at 3 p.m. on Sunday
- Caputo, star of the TLC show “The Long Island Medium,” delivers messages directly to audience members by communicating with those who have passed on.
Zombiezi Bay
Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29
- Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.
- Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.
Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival
Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31
- Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.
