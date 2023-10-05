COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Ohio Theatre and the Columbus Italian Festival in downtown to the Columbus Zoo’s autumn festivities, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Ohio Theatre Thursday through Sunday

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the 2017 Olivier Award-winning production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” follows a series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. This production features lyrics and music from Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Festivalgoers will get an authentic taste of Italian culture, with handmade pastas, pastries, live entertainment, church tours and more.

Nationwide Arena at 8 p.m. on Friday

Grammy Award-winning artist Fantasia is performing with special guest, Joe.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.

Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday

Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.

Palace Theatre at 3 p.m. on Sunday

Caputo, star of the TLC show “The Long Island Medium,” delivers messages directly to audience members by communicating with those who have passed on.

Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.