COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Circleville Pumpkin Show and the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow to comedian Chelsea Handler at the Palace Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Jason Aldean | Highway Desperado Tour
Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday
- Aldean is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19 as part of the 41-city headlining tour.
The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow
Heritage Park from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
- More than 1,500 pumpkins etched by community carvers light the trail.
Circleville Pumpkin Show
159 E. Franklin St. Thursday through Sunday
- The four-day celebration features live music, seven parades, and more than 400 booths offering food, retail, games and crafts for sale.
Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Calgary Flames.
Boo at the Zoo
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.
Chelsea Handler
Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday
- The Grammy-nominated comedian and television host is performing in Columbus, one of 24 new dates added to the best-selling author’s upcoming tour.
All Hallow’s Eve
Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.
Pumpkins Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Oct. 29
- The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.
Zombiezi Bay
Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29
- Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.
- Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.
Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival
Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31
- Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.
Top fall concerts, events and festivals
- This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.
Orchards open for apple picking in central Ohio
- Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.
Pumpkin patches open for picking in central Ohio
- Pumpkin patches are open as the autumn air settles in central Ohio, welcoming guests for picking, hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.