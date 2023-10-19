COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Circleville Pumpkin Show and the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow to comedian Chelsea Handler at the Palace Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday

Aldean is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19 as part of the 41-city headlining tour.

Heritage Park from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

More than 1,500 pumpkins etched by community carvers light the trail.

159 E. Franklin St. Thursday through Sunday

The four-day celebration features live music, seven parades, and more than 400 booths offering food, retail, games and crafts for sale.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Calgary Flames.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday

The Grammy-nominated comedian and television host is performing in Columbus, one of 24 new dates added to the best-selling author’s upcoming tour.

(Courtesy Photo/LiveNation)

Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday

Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.

Franklin Park Conservatory through Oct. 29

The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.

Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.

Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

Pumpkin patches are open as the autumn air settles in central Ohio, welcoming guests for picking, hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.