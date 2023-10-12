COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in theatres and Matt Rife at the Palace Theatre to Halloween festivals and Zombiezi Bay at the Columbus zoo, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Palace Theatre at 7 and 10 p.m. on Thursday

Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Huntington Park on Friday

The event will feature more than 50 breweries and 150 beers, as well as a video DJ on the scoreboard, lawn games and food concessions.

Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

The program features works by Spanish composers Turina and Chapí, as well as classic works by Ravel and Rimsky-Korsakov, paying tribute to Spanish culture.

Movie theatres across central Ohio

Swifties are lining up this weekend for the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film. View show times at AMC, Marcus Theatres and Cinemark.

10854 State Route 588 Friday through Sunday

Celebrating 52 years, the festival is home to handmade arts and crafts, farm contests, local food, and more.

Yoctangee Park Friday through Sunday

The festival offers a wide variety of vendors, food, live entertainment, inflatables, contests, and much more.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Rangers.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday

Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.

Franklin Park Conservatory through Oct. 29

The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.

Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.

Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.

Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

Pumpkin patches are open as the autumn air settles in central Ohio, welcoming guests for picking, hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.