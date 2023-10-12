COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in theatres and Matt Rife at the Palace Theatre to Halloween festivals and Zombiezi Bay at the Columbus zoo, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Philadelphia Flyers.
Matt Rife | ProbleMATTic World Tour
Palace Theatre at 7 and 10 p.m. on Thursday
- Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally.
Columbus Fall Brew Fest
Huntington Park on Friday
- The event will feature more than 50 breweries and 150 beers, as well as a video DJ on the scoreboard, lawn games and food concessions.
‘The Beauty of Spain’
Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- The program features works by Spanish composers Turina and Chapí, as well as classic works by Ravel and Rimsky-Korsakov, paying tribute to Spanish culture.
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’
Movie theatres across central Ohio
- Swifties are lining up this weekend for the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film. View show times at AMC, Marcus Theatres and Cinemark.
Bob Evans Farm Festival
10854 State Route 588 Friday through Sunday
- Celebrating 52 years, the festival is home to handmade arts and crafts, farm contests, local food, and more.
Chillicothe Halloween Festival
Yoctangee Park Friday through Sunday
- The festival offers a wide variety of vendors, food, live entertainment, inflatables, contests, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Rangers.
Boo at the Zoo
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more.
All Hallow’s Eve
Ohio Village from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Join the Ohio Village for an evening of 1890s family fun, including pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th-century masquerade and more.
Pumpkins Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Oct. 29
- The conservatory’s grounds are illuminated with hundreds of pumpkins carved by staff, volunteers and members.
Zombiezi Bay
Zoombezi Bay, beginning Friday through Oct. 29
- Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.
Ohio Renaissance Festival
Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 State Route 73, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.
- Returning for a 34th season, this year’s eight-weekend festival features more than 150 shows daily, dozens of savory offerings, shops offering homemade crafts, and several special events.
Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival
Freeman’s Farm, through Oct. 31
- Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.
Top fall concerts, events and festivals
- This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.
Orchards open for apple picking in central Ohio
- Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.
Pumpkin patches open for picking in central Ohio
- Pumpkin patches are open as the autumn air settles in central Ohio, welcoming guests for picking, hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.
