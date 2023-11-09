COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From ‘B – The Underwater Bubble Show’ at the Riffe Center Theatre Complex and John Mulaney at the Palace Theatre to WWE Smackdown at Nationwide Arena, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Dallas Stars.

Nationwide Arena at 7:45 p.m. on Friday

United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashely, The Street Profits, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, The Brawling Brutes and more when WWE returns to Columbus.

Locations throughout central Ohio on Friday and Saturday

Saturday marks Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring those who have served or are currently serving within the United States Armed Forces. Communities across central Ohio are paying their respects to those military veterans with events, parades and more.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex at 2 and 5 p.m. on Saturday

Inspired by childhood standards like Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan, “B – The Underwater Bubble Show” is a modern fairy tale with a twist.

Ohio Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their season against Michigan State. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Comedian John Mulaney is going back on tour and coming to Columbus with a new hour of stand-up comedy.

Lower.com Field at 7 p.m. on Sunday

The Columbus Crew face the Atlanta United in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Short North Stage through Sunday

This brand new comedy follows Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy as they eagerly await their idol Idina Menzel after her performance in If/Then at the stage door every night. When a stranger enters the scene and upends their decades-long friendship, the musical theater aficionados have to go off book to rewrite their own finale.

Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.

