COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Symphony’s “Holiday Pops” to a cappella group Pentatonix and singer Doja Cat at Nationwide Arena, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Ottawa Senators.

Ohio Theatre Friday through Sunday

The Columbus Symphony brings holiday magic to the Ohio Theatre, with the Columbus Symphony Chorus and Columbus Children’s Choir returning to join in presenting the most-loved holiday songs and carols.

Dorrian Green from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

This free event features local seasonal craft beer and cocktails, live music, some of Columbus’ best food trucks, and lots of outdoor winter fun.

Nationwide Arena on Saturday

Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix is unveiling their newest holiday album, “The Greatest Christmas Hits,” during the tour, featuring 23 of the group’s top holiday songs along with eight new tracks.

Nationwide Arena on Monday

The popular rapper, singer, and songwriter will be joined by rapper Ice Spice for a Dec. 4 performance at Nationwide Arena. The Monday night concert is her only scheduled date in Ohio, with her tour beginning in late October and finishing in December.

Short North Stage through Dec. 31

“Kinky Boots” is a Tony-winning hit with a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price who, in an effort to save his family’s shoe factory, teams up with the fabulous entertainer Lola.

Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024

Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024

A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.

Wildlights opens on Friday running through Jan. 7, 2024, and is included with regular zoo admission while free for zoo members. (Courtesy Photo/Grahm S. Jones)

