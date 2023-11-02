COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From The 1975 performing at Nationwide Arena and “Mrs. Doubtfire” at the Ohio Theatre to comedian Hasan Minhaj at the Palace Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday

Stand-up comedian John Crist is known for his no-holds-barred humor and a loyal fanbase of 5.7 million followers across social media, amassing more than one billion video views.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout Netflix special “Homecoming King,” and his critically acclaimed, political satire show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” for Netflix that won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday

The pop-rock band’s Columbus concert is the only date in Ohio for the North American leg of the tour. The U.K.-based band most recently performed in Columbus in May 2019.

(Courtesy Photo/Schottenstein Center and Nationwide Arena)

Ohio Theatre through Sunday

The Scottish nanny is coming to Columbus in a new musical based on the 1993 film. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the production tells the story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

This fall is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including Boo at the Zoo and HighBall Halloween, along with numerous star-studded shows in the city’s biggest venues.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.