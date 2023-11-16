COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Easton’s Grand Illumination and the Columbus Commons’ Holiday lights to comedian John Oliver at Mershon Auditorium, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday
- The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Arizona Coyotes.
Columbus Commons Holiday Lights
Columbus Commons from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday
- With free hot chocolate, live music, a traveling photo booth, carousel rides and a bar offering hot boozy beverages, enjoy some extra merriment while taking in the more than 400,000 holiday lights.
Easton’s Grand Illumination
Easton Town Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday
- Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and continue throughout the evening with live music, fun for the family, costumed characters and more bringing holiday cheer.
Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ and ‘Conquest Requiem’
Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- The Columbus Symphony premieres Beethoven’s “Pastoral” and Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Conquest Requiem.”
Ohio State University vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Ohio Stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday
- The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.
Gahanna Holiday Lights Celebration
Creekside from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday
- Free-for-everyone holiday activities include live performances, arts and crafts, Touch-a-Truck, decorating a snow plow, a Giant Snow Globe and more fun.
New Albany Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
Market Square from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Enjoy live entertainment on the big stage, live reindeer, ice sculpting demonstration, balloon twisters, face painters, caricature artists, photo stations, and horse-drawn carriage rides until dusk.
John Oliver
Mershon Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday
- The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will perform at Mershon Auditorium on the campus of Ohio State University. John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams
Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Sunday
- Three of the biggest names in Christian music are teaming up for a concert tour playing at Nationwide Arena.
Top winter concerts and events
- Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.
For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.