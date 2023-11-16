COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Easton’s Grand Illumination and the Columbus Commons’ Holiday lights to comedian John Oliver at Mershon Auditorium, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Arizona Coyotes.

Columbus Commons from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday

With free hot chocolate, live music, a traveling photo booth, carousel rides and a bar offering hot boozy beverages, enjoy some extra merriment while taking in the more than 400,000 holiday lights.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Commons)

Easton Town Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and continue throughout the evening with live music, fun for the family, costumed characters and more bringing holiday cheer.

(Courtesy Photo/Easton Town Center)

Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

The Columbus Symphony premieres Beethoven’s “Pastoral” and Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Conquest Requiem.”

Ohio Stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates.

Creekside from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday

Free-for-everyone holiday activities include live performances, arts and crafts, Touch-a-Truck, decorating a snow plow, a Giant Snow Globe and more fun.

Market Square from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Enjoy live entertainment on the big stage, live reindeer, ice sculpting demonstration, balloon twisters, face painters, caricature artists, photo stations, and horse-drawn carriage rides until dusk.

Mershon Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will perform at Mershon Auditorium on the campus of Ohio State University. John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

John Oliver performs onstage at 2023 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s at Casa Cipriani on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation)

Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Three of the biggest names in Christian music are teaming up for a concert tour playing at Nationwide Arena.

Winter is packed with central Ohio’s favorite events, including the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a cappella group Pentatonix and “The Nutcracker,” along with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Company” at the Ohio Theatre.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.