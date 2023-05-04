COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Comedian Chris D’Elia at the Palace Theatre and a Pink Floyd tribute concert at Kemba Live, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Trey Kennedy at the Palace Theatre: May 4

Comedian Trey Kennedy is coming to Columbus as part of his “Grow Up” tour. He found fame on the mobile app Vine and has continued on Instagram and TikTok where he has more than 12 million followers. He has a podcast titled “Correct Opinions” and just concluded a comedy tour selling out cities nationwide.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 8 p.m.

Druski at the Palace Theatre: May 5

Comedian Druski is coming to Columbus as part of his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” tour, featuring a combination of stand-up comedy and a live element of his record label.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 8 p.m.

Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra: May 5-7

Acclaimed pianist Zhu Wang will join the symphony to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The symphony is also performing Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. Times vary.

Chris D’Elia at the Palace Theatre: May 6

Comedian Chris D’Elia is coming to Columbus as part of his “Don’t Push Me” tour. D’Elia is known for playing Alex Miller on the NBC sitcom “Whitney,” Danny Burton on the NBC sitcom “Undateable,” Kenny on the ABC television series “The Good Doctor” and Henderson on the Netflix series “You.”

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 7 p.m.

Pink Floyd tribute at Kemba Live: May 6

Wish You Were Here, the longest-running Pink Floyd tribute band is coming to Columbus as part of their “50th and Beyond” tour.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Details. 7 p.m.

Clippers vs. Cubs: Through May 7

The Columbus Clippers face the Iowa Cubs in a six-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Lane. Details. Times vary.

Summer farmers markets in central Ohio

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more. Find when and where local markets are selling near you here.

