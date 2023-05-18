COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From a festival celebrating tacos and a six-game series at Huntington Park to the Columbus Symphony’s closing concerts of the season, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Huntington Park at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Columbus Clippers face the St. Paul Saints in a six-game series.

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday

Join Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy for a live episode of their advice podcast, “My Brother, My Brother and Me.”

Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Celebrate the end of an era as conductor Ronald Jenkins takes the podium for his last concert as Chorus Director of the Columbus Symphony Chorus. For 41 years, Jenkins built the all-volunteer chorus to become a mainstay of Columbus Symphony programming.

The closing concert of the Masterworks season will feature music from Great Britain, with favorites such as “Nimrod” from Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Kemba Live at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday

Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band, returns to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Genoa Park from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival is returning this weekend with 25 local food vendors, more than 15 retail vendors, a lineup of live music, and a furry friends dress-up contest.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Taco Fest)

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Join comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean for a live version of their podcast, “85 South.” The trio have more than 2,000,000 subscribers on YouTube, over half a billion independent views and more than 150,000 live show tickets sold.

(Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

Short North Stage at various times through May 28

The prohibition-era tale based on Joseph Moncure March’s 1928 narrative poem of the same name is kicking off a three-weekend run on Thursday.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

From Taylor Swift, Lizzo and P!nk to Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and Lady A, nearly two dozen top artists are performing in Ohio’s arenas and stadiums this spring and summer.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.