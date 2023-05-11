COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Annie” at the Palace Theatre and the next episode of the Star Wars film concert series at the Ohio Theatre to comedian Katt Williams at the Schottenstein Center, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

“The Wild Party” at Short North Stage: May 11-28

The prohibition-era tale based on Joseph Moncure March’s 1928 narrative poem of the same name is kicking off a three-weekend run on Thursday.

Short North Stage – 1187 N High St. Details. Times vary.

“Annie” at the Palace Theatre: May 12-14

The classic Broadway musical returns to central Ohio with a new production written by Tony Award winners.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

(Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Crew vs. Orlando SC: May 13

The Columbus Crew faces the Orlando City SC.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Details. 7:30 p.m.

“Return of the Jedi” live at the Ohio Theatre: May 13

The saga continues as the next episode of the Star Wars film concert series is in central Ohio this weekend, performing the entire score live while the film plays on a large screen.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. 8 p.m.

Katt Williams at the Schottenstein Center: May 14

The Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor is performing in Columbus as part of his “2023 and Me” tour.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Details. 5 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/North American Entertainment Group)

Summer farmers markets in central Ohio

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more. Find when and where local markets are selling near you here.

Top concerts coming to Ohio summer

From Taylor Swift, Lizzo and P!nk to Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and Lady A, nearly two dozen top artists are performing in Ohio’s arenas and stadiums this spring and summer. View the artists coming to your city here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.