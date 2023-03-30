COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Comedian Joy Koy at the Palace Theatre and an Italian opera at the Ohio Theatre to Monster Jam at the Schottenstein Center, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Brett Young at Kemba Live: March 30

Country singer Brett Young is performing with Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Details. 6:30 p.m.

Hip Hop Literacies Conference: March 30 and 31

Hosted by Ohio State University professor Dr. Elanie Richarson, the conference brings together diverse scholars and artists to highlight research, teaching, and advocacy with the goal of making a difference.

Frank Hale Black Cultural Center – 54 W 12th Ave. Details.

Comedian Jo Koy speaks during Universal Pictures and Focus Features special presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jo Koy at the Palace Theatre: March 31

Comedian Jo Koy is performing in Columbus this weekend.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 8 p.m.

Menstrual Products Drive: Through March 31

The Ohio State University’s Center for Belonging and Social Change is accepting unopened pads, liners, tampons, adult diapers and reusable cups of all sizes and brands. Donations will be distributed to Lutheran Social Services of central Ohio and YWCA Columbus.

The Center for Belonging and Social Change – 1739 N. High St. Details.

Italian opera ‘Rigoletto’ at the Ohio Theatre: March 31 and April 1

The extravagant opera is returning to the Ohio Theatre this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years, featuring performers from The Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Details. 7:30 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers: April 1

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Florida Panthers.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Monster Jam)

Monster Jam at the Schottenstein Center: April 1-2

More than 100 truckloads of dirt will be dumped onto the arena floor and built out into obstacles as high as six feet tall to put these 12,000-pound trucks to the ultimate test.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Details. Times vary.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators: April 2

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Ottawa Senators.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 6 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Short North Stage)

“Into the Woods” at Short North Stage: Through April 16

Sondheim’s 1987 musical explores the intersection of several fairy tales, including “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Rapunzel,” and stars a former American Idol contestant.

Short North Stage – 1187 N. High St. Details. Times vary.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.