COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From singer Kane Brown, the Columbus Blue Jackets and rapper Future at Nationwide Arena, to Australian Rapper The Kid Laroi at the Schottenstein Center and “Into the Woods” at Short North Stage, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Kane Brown at Nationwide Arena: March 23

Singer Kane Brown is performing with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders: March 24

The Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

Future at Nationwide Arena: March 25

Grammy Award-winning rapper Future is performing his “One Big Party” tour featuring Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and Dess Dior.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Details. 7 p.m.

The Irish Tenors – 25th Anniversary Tour with the Columbus Symphony: March 25

The Celtic singers have performed across the globe from Radio City Music Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, and are joining the Columbus Symphony to perform their Irish repertoire.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Details. 8 p.m.

Ohio State Jazz Festival: Through March 26

The 46th annual five-day festival features student combos and big bands, The Ohio Jaztet, guest artists the Chris Coles’ Gleam Quintet, and Grammy-nominated vocalist Carmen Bradford.

The Timashev Family Music Building – 1900 College Rd. Details. Times vary.

The Kid Laroi at the Schottenstein Center: March 28

The Australian rapper is performing his “The College Tour” featuring Jeremy Zucker.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Details. 8 p.m.

Hip Hop Literacies Conference: March 30 and 31

Hosted by Ohio State University professor Dr. Elanie Richarson, the conference brings together diverse scholars and artists to highlight research, teaching, and advocacy with the goal of making a difference.

Frank Hale Black Cultural Center – 54 W 12th Ave. Details.

Menstrual Products Drive: Through March 31

The Ohio State University’s Center for Belonging and Social Change is accepting unopened pads, liners, tampons, adult diapers, and reusable cups of all sizes and brands. Donations will be distributed to Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio and YWCA Columbus.

The Center for Belonging and Social Change – 1739 N. High St. Details.

“Into the Woods” at Short North Stage: Through April 16

Sondheim’s 1987 musical explores the intersection of several fairy tales, including “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Rapunzel,” and stars a former American Idol contestant.

Short North Stage – 1187 N. High St. Details. Times vary.

How to celebrate Women’s History Month in central Ohio

Live shows, documentary screenings, workshops, donation drives and more are popping up across central Ohio this March in celebration of Women’s History Month. Find an event near you here.

