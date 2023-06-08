COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the arts and summer wine festivals to Paramore at the Schottenstein Center and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Ohio Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Columbus Arts Festival

Scioto Mile riverfront from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

  • Artists with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wearables, leather goods, photography and more will line the streets for one of the most highly acclaimed arts festivals in the nation.
  • Crowds of art lovers swarm a stretch of Arts Festival tents on Main Street. (Courtesy Photo/David Heasley)
  • A central Ohio band draws Arts Fest attendees with their performance on the Big Local Stage. (Courtesy Photo/Joe Maiorana)
  • Violinist Sean Perry busks for tips to fund an upgraded fiddle and grad school tuition. (Courtesy Photo/David Heasley)

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday

  • The Broadway production of Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize novel is in Columbus for several performances.
  • Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and the company of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Courtesy Photo/Julieta Cervantes)
  • Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and Melanie Moore ae Scout Finch. (Courtesy Photo/Julieta Cervantes)

Columbus Taco Week

Various restaurants Thursday through Saturday

  • Participating local restaurants are offering their best tacos at a discounted price of just $2 each.

Hilliard Pride

Station Park at noon on June 10

  • Hilliard’s third annual Pride will include live music, vendors, educational organizations, and activities for kids.

Summit Station historical marker dedication

2210 Summit Station at 1 p.m. on Saturday

  • Ohio’s first and longest-running lesbian bar is receiving statewide recognition this weekend when a historical marker is installed at the site of the former pub.
Petie Brown, owner of Summit Station, sitting atop the bar in the 1980s. (Courtesy Photo/Priscilla Ridall)

Columbus Summer Wine Festival

McFerson Commons Park from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 10

  • Wine enthusiasts can expect to taste some of the very best established and up-and-coming wine brands. 

Westerville Pride

Westerville City Hall from 2 to 8 p.m. on June 10

  • Visit tables with information on local organizations, check out local vendors as they feature special Pride-themed wares, and participate in family-friendly events such as a children’s story hour and other performances. 

Marysville Pride Festival

Memorial Health Pavilion from 3 to 11 p.m. on June 10

  • The festival includes drag shows, food trucks, vendors and more.

Paramore

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on June 10

  • The group is performing in Columbus with special guest Bloc Party.
(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation Entertainment)

Upper Arlington Pride

Sunny 95 Park from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 11

  • This event features LGBTQ+ resources and organizations, live entertainment, food trucks, and more.

Public pools opening

  • Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio.

Summer farmers markets

  • Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

Top summer events, festivals and shows

  • This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.