COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the arts and summer wine festivals to Paramore at the Schottenstein Center and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Ohio Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
Columbus Arts Festival
Scioto Mile riverfront from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Artists with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wearables, leather goods, photography and more will line the streets for one of the most highly acclaimed arts festivals in the nation.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday
- The Broadway production of Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize novel is in Columbus for several performances.
Columbus Taco Week
Various restaurants Thursday through Saturday
- Participating local restaurants are offering their best tacos at a discounted price of just $2 each.
Hilliard Pride
Station Park at noon on June 10
- Hilliard’s third annual Pride will include live music, vendors, educational organizations, and activities for kids.
Summit Station historical marker dedication
2210 Summit Station at 1 p.m. on Saturday
- Ohio’s first and longest-running lesbian bar is receiving statewide recognition this weekend when a historical marker is installed at the site of the former pub.
Columbus Summer Wine Festival
McFerson Commons Park from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 10
- Wine enthusiasts can expect to taste some of the very best established and up-and-coming wine brands.
Westerville Pride
Westerville City Hall from 2 to 8 p.m. on June 10
- Visit tables with information on local organizations, check out local vendors as they feature special Pride-themed wares, and participate in family-friendly events such as a children’s story hour and other performances.
Marysville Pride Festival
Memorial Health Pavilion from 3 to 11 p.m. on June 10
- The festival includes drag shows, food trucks, vendors and more.
Paramore
Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on June 10
- The group is performing in Columbus with special guest Bloc Party.
Upper Arlington Pride
Sunny 95 Park from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 11
- This event features LGBTQ+ resources and organizations, live entertainment, food trucks, and more.
Public pools opening
- Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio.
Summer farmers markets
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
