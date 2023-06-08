COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the arts and summer wine festivals to Paramore at the Schottenstein Center and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Ohio Theatre, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Scioto Mile riverfront from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Artists with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wearables, leather goods, photography and more will line the streets for one of the most highly acclaimed arts festivals in the nation.

Crowds of art lovers swarm a stretch of Arts Festival tents on Main Street. (Courtesy Photo/David Heasley)

A central Ohio band draws Arts Fest attendees with their performance on the Big Local Stage. (Courtesy Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Violinist Sean Perry busks for tips to fund an upgraded fiddle and grad school tuition. (Courtesy Photo/David Heasley)

Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday

The Broadway production of Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize novel is in Columbus for several performances.

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and the company of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Courtesy Photo/Julieta Cervantes)

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and Melanie Moore ae Scout Finch. (Courtesy Photo/Julieta Cervantes)

Various restaurants Thursday through Saturday

Participating local restaurants are offering their best tacos at a discounted price of just $2 each.

Station Park at noon on June 10

Hilliard’s third annual Pride will include live music, vendors, educational organizations, and activities for kids.

2210 Summit Station at 1 p.m. on Saturday

Ohio’s first and longest-running lesbian bar is receiving statewide recognition this weekend when a historical marker is installed at the site of the former pub.

Petie Brown, owner of Summit Station, sitting atop the bar in the 1980s. (Courtesy Photo/Priscilla Ridall)

McFerson Commons Park from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 10

Wine enthusiasts can expect to taste some of the very best established and up-and-coming wine brands.

Westerville City Hall from 2 to 8 p.m. on June 10

Visit tables with information on local organizations, check out local vendors as they feature special Pride-themed wares, and participate in family-friendly events such as a children’s story hour and other performances.

Memorial Health Pavilion from 3 to 11 p.m. on June 10

The festival includes drag shows, food trucks, vendors and more.

Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on June 10

The group is performing in Columbus with special guest Bloc Party.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation Entertainment)

Sunny 95 Park from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 11

This event features LGBTQ+ resources and organizations, live entertainment, food trucks, and more.

Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio.

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.