COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From ComFest at Goodale Park to Cirque du Soleil at the Schottenstein Center and Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.

Ohio Theatre on Thursday through Sunday.

The series is hosting a viewing of “Cat on a Hit Tin Roof” a 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, “Goldfinger” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, “Citizen Kane” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and “Selena” at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Goodale Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

In its 51st year, the festival is drawing thousands to downtown Columbus this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the largest volunteer-driven music and arts festival in the city. This year’s lineup features live music, local artisans, food vendors, educational workshops, and kids’ activities.

Schottenstein Center on Thursday through Sunday.

Corteo, which means “cortege” in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

(Courtesy Photo/Cirque Du Soleil)

Kemba Live at 3 p.m. on Friday

Boygenius is headlining “Re:SET” at Kemba Live, with Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.

Phoebe Bridgers, of Boygenius, performs at the Outdoor Theatre 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday

Super Diamond joins the symphony for a tribute to singer and songwriter Neil Diamond.

(Photo courtesy Columbus Symphony)

Nationwide Arena at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday

Celebrate The River’s 50th Birthday with a lineup featuring Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, Andrew Ripp, Cochren & Co., Apollo LTD and Rachael Lampa.

Makoy Center from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

The Ohio Guitar Shows have been offering the biggest and best collections of guitars, amps, effects, etc in the Midwest since 1985

Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.

This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.

