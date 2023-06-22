COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From ComFest at Goodale Park to Cirque du Soleil at the Schottenstein Center and Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons, here are things to see and do this weekend in central Ohio.
CAPA Summer Movie Series
Ohio Theatre on Thursday through Sunday.
- The series is hosting a viewing of “Cat on a Hit Tin Roof” a 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, “Goldfinger” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, “Citizen Kane” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and “Selena” at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
ComFest
Goodale Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- In its 51st year, the festival is drawing thousands to downtown Columbus this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the largest volunteer-driven music and arts festival in the city. This year’s lineup features live music, local artisans, food vendors, educational workshops, and kids’ activities.
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo
Schottenstein Center on Thursday through Sunday.
- Corteo, which means “cortege” in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
Boygenius
Kemba Live at 3 p.m. on Friday
- Boygenius is headlining “Re:SET” at Kemba Live, with Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.
Picnic with the Pops: Super Diamond
Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday
- Super Diamond joins the symphony for a tribute to singer and songwriter Neil Diamond.
RiverFest
Nationwide Arena at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday
- Celebrate The River’s 50th Birthday with a lineup featuring Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, Andrew Ripp, Cochren & Co., Apollo LTD and Rachael Lampa.
Ohio Guitar Show
Makoy Center from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- The Ohio Guitar Shows have been offering the biggest and best collections of guitars, amps, effects, etc in the Midwest since 1985
Summer farmers markets
- Central Ohio is home to numerous farmers markets throughout the summer, offering locally grown produce, art, clothing and more.
Top summer events, festivals and shows
- This summer is packed with central Ohio’s favorite festivals, including the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, the Columbus Arts Festival, and Red, White and BOOM!, along with numerous star-studded concerts in the city’s biggest venues.
